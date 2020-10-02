On behalf of the Morrison County Local Water Plan, Morrison Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) has teamed with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to provide free nitrate testing of well water to the residents of Morrison County and surrounding areas. A week-long clinic will be offered Monday through Friday, Oct. 5 – 9. Hours will be from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
This service will be held will be at a new location this fall. Testing will be conducted at the Lower Level, I.T. Training Room in the Morrison County Government Center, 213 First Ave. SE, Little Falls.
Due to COVID-19, Morrison County has implemented safety protocols to maintain the safety of the public and the staff. Masks are required, if you feel sick, stay home, and stay 6 feet away from others.
Nitrates are the most common contaminate in Minnesota’s groundwater, according to SWCD officials. Since it can’t be seen or tasted, many people are not aware it is in their water.
The source of nitrate in groundwater is influenced by many factors, including septic systems, lawn fertilizer, crop fields, animal wastes and decaying plants or yard waste. The presence of high nitrate levels in drinking water can pose serious health risks to infants and pregnant women, and may also be an indicator of other contaminants.
Testing a well will protect residents and their family, help the county gain a better understanding of nitrate levels in drinking water, and guide future nutrient management efforts.
“Precipitation and land management practices can contribute to the presence of nitrate in groundwater,” said Shannon Wettstein, Morrison SWCD manager.
“As more water moves through the soil profile, it flushes out excess nitrates into the water table. Areas with sandy soils are more vulnerable especially with increased precipitation. To keep drinking water safe, test your well annually for nitrate and bacteria and continue to properly manage nitrate sources near your well,” Wettstein said. “Small things like routinely pumping your septic tank and applying fertilizer to your lawn when it is actively growing will help keep you and your well water safe. In the past number of years, approximately 15 to 17% of wells tested in Morrison County exceeded the acceptable nitrate drinking water standard.”
Water samples should be collected after the tap has been left running for five minutes. With the faucet running, collect the water in a clean plastic sandwich bag or plastic/glass container. Collect one cup of water no more than 24 hours before the test will be completed. Keep water refrigerated until the clinic. Water should be tested while cool.
If a family’ uses water treatment equipment other than a softener in their home, it is recommended to take a sample before and after treatment to determine if their treatment system is working properly. Water softeners will have no effect on the level of nitrate in water.
Samples will be analyzed on the spot. The process usually takes less than five minutes and results will be given directly to the landowner during their visit. If the nitrate level in a sample is elevated, clinic staff can refer the homeowner to certified labs that will retest the water. SWCD staff will also be available to answer any water quality questions and provide resources for more information.
Groundwater protection is one of the three priorities of the Morrison County Local Water Plan. Water planning is identifying what works best to protect and enhance Morrison County’s water resources by recognizing existing and potential threats to these assets and implementing actions to minimize them.
The SWCD encourages all landowners with wells to mark their calendars and take advantage of this service. For more information call (320) 631-3551.
