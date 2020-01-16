The Minnesota National Guard will host the Eastern/Central Regional Biathlon event at Camp Ripley January 14-18.
Several members of the Minnesota National Guard Biathlon Team are scheduled to take part in the 7.5K sprint race and the 10K Patrol race on Camp Ripley’s biathlon course. Their efforts will help to ensure their place at the National Guard championship in Utah next month as well as an opportunity to place on several other teams competing here in the U.S. and overseas.
The mission of the National Guard (NG) Biathlon program is to develop the highest levels of skiing and rifle marksmanship necessary to focus the abilities of individual airmen and soldier athletes. Further, NG Biathlon selects and trains teams to represent the National Guard and the United States Armed Services in national and international competition, to include Biathlon World Cup and Winter Olympic events.
Since the early '70s, the Biathlon Program has encouraged competitors within the Army and Air National Guard to take part in the sport that develops their professional career and personal growth. As an understanding between the adjutant generals of Vermont and Minnesota, the construction of two facilities and the mutual responsibility of the biathlon program would go forward to exemplify the fundamental skills this sport brings out in a service member.
Two races are scheduled over two days, the individual Sprint Race will be held on Friday Jan. 17, starting at 10 a.m. with the final race, a team – Pursuit Race, being held on Saturday Jan. 18, at 10 a.m.
