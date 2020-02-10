The Minnesota Precision Manufacturing Association’s (MPMA) Education Foundation is offering $2,000 scholarships to students of all ages with an interest in manufacturing so that they can get the training they need to become successful in the field. Applications must be submitted by April 15, and information about how to apply can be found at www.mpma.com.
What is the Foundation?
The Foundation was formed in 1997 to address the shortage of people entering the manufacturing field by supporting students, school technical programs, and educational institutions. The Foundation:
• Awards scholarships to students enrolled in a variety of manufacturing programs at colleges, universities and trade schools in Minnesota. Last year, $15,000 worth of scholarships were awarded to 21 students enrolled in manufacturing programs at Alexandria Technical & Community College, Bemidji State University, Dunwoody College of Technology, Hennepin Technical College, North Dakota State College of Science, Pine City Technical and Community College, Ridgewater College and South Central College.
• Supports the institutions that are responsible for training students. The Foundation donates money to schools to help them finance the purchase of much-needed new equipment and software. Providing them with the necessary tools for properly educating our youth ensures that new employees are ready and prepared for their careers in manufacturing.
The MPMA also encourages students to apply for Workforce Development Scholarships, which are offered to new students entering advanced manufacturing programs at Minnesota State colleges. The Foundation has made two $30,000 contributions to supplement scholarships offered under the Workforce Development Scholarship program. Students interested in learning more about these scholarships or applying for admission, or employers or associations interested in funding scholarships within specific sectors should contact any of the 30 colleges or seven universities of Minnesota State. Additional information is available at https://minnstate.edu/stories/wds.
For more information, call (952) 564-3041, or email office@mpma.com.
