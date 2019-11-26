A Motley woman was injured Monday, Nov. 25, when her vehicle rolled about six miles southeast of Bowlus.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Department said Addison March, 21, was traveling west on Great River Road, at about 7:51 a.m. She lost control of her vehicle, went off the road, hit a road approach and the vehicle rolled. March was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Clinic with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by the Bowlus Fire Department, Bowlus First Response Team and Mayor Clinic Ambulance.

