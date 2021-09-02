Mathew Joseph Wolpert, 36, Motley, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 40 days in local confinement, two years of probation and $200 fine in fines after a felony conviction of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor conviction of careless driving.
Wolpert received a two year stay on a prison sentence of one year and one day, provided he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation.
At about 7:58 a.m. Jan. 28, 2020, an officer with the Motley Police Department was on routine patrol on Highway 10 when he observed an ATV traveling at a high rate of speed. The ATV driver entered onto Highway 10 eastbound and failed to stop at a stop sign.
The officer recognized the ATV and could see that Wolpert was the driver. He had seen Wolpert driving the ATV numerous times, and knew his driving privileges had been revoked.
The officer activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, but the ATV drove past and the officer followed with his lights on. The officer noticed that Wolpert “looked back at his squad car” and then turned off the highway and into a nearby parking lot. He eventually turned onto Fourth Avenue North, and as the officer gave chase, the ATV kept gaining distance on him.
The officer noted that at one point he was traveling 57 miles per hour but was still losing ground. The ATV also went through another stop sign at a controlled intersection at approximately 50 mph. The speed limit within the city of Motley is 30 mph.
The ATV eventually tipped over while Wolpert was attempting to navigate a turn, and both he and a female passenger were thrown off and into a snowbank. Wolpert got up and tried to get the ATV upright, but the officer drew his firearm and ordered him to put his hands up. He was arrested without further incident.
A misdemeanor charge of driving after revocation was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Wolpert was given credit for two days served in local confinement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.