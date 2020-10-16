In business at its Monday, Oct. 12 meeting, the Motley City Council:
• Approved a use of force policy for the Police Department as required by the state of Minnesota;
• Set a special meeting for Friday, Nov. 13, at 5:30 p.m. to canvas elections;
• Approved the purchase of a charge point services for the electric car charging stations, at $889 from the CARES Act fund;
• Approved the purchase of a smart TV and mounting equipment for council and city use to cost no more than $1,200 from the CARES Act fund; and
• Approved the purchase of three tables including technology equipment to cost no more than $6,000 to improve meetings and social distancing.
The next meeting of the Motley City Council is Monday, Nov. 9, at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall. The meeting will be posted to YouTube the following day.
