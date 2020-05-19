Since last Friday, May 15, Morrison has added six positive COVID cases for a total of 29.
They include a three residents in their 20s, and on each in their 30s, 50s, 60s and 70s.
One of the residents has been hospitalized. The rest are quarantined in their home.
Morrison County Public Works Director Brad Vold said quarantines are for two weeks, so any residents tested positive two or more weeks ago are assumed out of quarantine.
