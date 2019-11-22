This year, Morrison County is working with 30 cases where children who are wards of the state are in need of adoption. This year, 17 of them are expected to be adopted.
Social Services Director Brad Vold and Social Services Supervisor Katie Knettel updated the County Board about the program, Tuesday.
Of those children, 22 spend seven to 12 months in foster care before their parents’ parental rights are revoked and they are declared wards of the state.
Of the 17 expected to be adopted, 13 will have been state wards for less than one year, two will have been wards for between 13 and 18 months and two will have spent 22 months or more without being adopted.
Once children become 18, the county no longer looks for people to adopt them, she said.
Those individuals can receive services to help get them on their feet as adults, Knettel said.
However, the county has had cases where teenagers have been adopted.
One recent case was a 17-year-old who had been in the foster care for years and connected with a child their age. The county worked with the friend’s family to have them adopt the individual, Vold said.
“Now they have a forever family,” he said. “It was very successful.”
One of the issues that compounds the time children spend in foster care is the time that the county must work to try to reunify them with families, Knettel said.
By law, the county must work for six months on reuniting the family, but judges can grant another six months for the parents before parental rights are terminated.
“Instead of extensions being used on occasion, you can see that it is more or less the norm,” Knettel said.
In some cases, extensions are warranted, but in others, parents are not working to meet what is required for them to get their children back, she said.
As part of how the system works, judges are seeing the parents and hearing their side of the stories. It is hard for them to say, “You’re done,” Knettel said.
Groups are working to convince judges and guardian ad litems to shorten the amount of time kids have to spend in foster care, because once they become wards of the state, the process can proceed relatively smoothly.
Commissioner Greg Blaine said with these extensions, the amount of time kids spend in uncertain circumstances is extended.
Parents need to decide how willing they are to make the decisions necessary to create a safe home for their children, Vold said.
“The longer kids are in care with an uncertain future, the more challenging it is for them to heal,” he said.
Blaine said the work Social Services does to get children placed in new homes is admirable. If something has to be done to hurry the process along, the county should look at that.
Of the people adopting children in Morrison County in 2019, 15 were either relatives of the child or people with a significant relationship to them.
This could be a teacher or the parents of a friend, Knettel said.
Depending on circumstances, the county can also give children permanency by changing custody from one parent to another, she said.
During the meeting, the Board also proclaimed November as adoption awareness month in Morrison County.
