Morrison County United Way is now accepting applications from non-profit organizations for 2022 allocation funding.
Each year, Morrison County United Way accepts applications for funding from non-profit agencies focusing on education, income, health or basic needs. In order to apply, an agency much be incorporated, operational, providing services for which they are applying, not-for-profit and IRS tax-exempt.
Additional conditions for funding are included in the application and agreement.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, applications will be accepted digitally this year or at a drop-off point in the entryway of Door F at the Franciscan Sister’s building located at 116 Eighth Ave. SE, Little Falls. Applications are due by Monday, Dec. 20, at noon. PDF applications can be emailed to mcuw68@gmail.com and must not be larger than 15MB.
Applications can be found on Morrison County United Way’s website: https://unitedwayofmc.org/grants/, in the entryway of Door F at the Franciscan Sister’s building, or by emailing Meghann Boser at Morrison County United at mcuw68@gmail.com.
Those who are qualifying non-profit and have any questions about the application process, can call the office at (320) 632-5102. There is no in-person availability.
Also, anyone who is a Morrison County resident and interested in being a judge for the allocation funding process, which will take place virtually in January 2022, is asked to reach out to a Morrison County United Way Board Member or call the office at the number listed.
This year, Morrison County United Way reached 900 kids receiving Imagination Library books, provided school supplies to 5 area schools and is partnering with 10 local agencies that are in line with MCUW’s mission to increase the organized capacity of people to care for one another. These agencies are working to help Morrison County children and families reach their potential, engage senior citizens to enrich lives throughout local communities and provide emergency services to those in need.
