Nov. 15 — A business on Sage Road in Hillman reported a gas drive-off.

Nov. 16 — A resident reported their keys had been taken from an unlocked vehicle outside of an establishment in Genola.

Nov. 16 — A resident reported they hit a pole located in a parking lot at a business on 18th Street Northeast, Little Falls.

Nov. 16 — A resident on Ranch Road in Hillman reported the theft of prescription drugs.

Nov. 19 — A business on Main Street in Bowlus reported the theft of gas.

