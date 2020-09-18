Sept. 10 — A resident on Cable Road in Little Falls reported a scam regarding the resident’s college loan forgiveness.
Sept. 12 — A resident on 153rd Street in Pierz reported damage done to their property.
Sept. 13 — A resident on Second Avenue South in Bowlus reported the theft of a four-wheeler, which was later recovered.
Sept. 14 — A resident on Corliss Drive in Little Falls reported a scam in which a caller from Canada said the resident’s granddaughter was in jail and charges would be dropped if the resident paid a large amount of money.
Sept. 15 — A resident on 48th Street in Foley reported a case of fraud.
Sept. 15 — A resident on Eagle Drive in Randall reported a scam.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.