Sept. 10 — A resident on Cable Road in Little Falls reported a scam regarding the resident’s college loan forgiveness.

Sept. 12 — A resident on 153rd Street in Pierz reported damage done to their property.

Sept. 13 — A resident on Second Avenue South in Bowlus reported the theft of a four-wheeler, which was later recovered.

Sept. 14 — A resident on Corliss Drive in Little Falls reported a scam in which a caller from Canada said the resident’s granddaughter was in jail and charges would be dropped if the resident paid a large amount of money.

Sept. 15 — A resident on 48th Street in Foley reported a case of fraud.

Sept. 15 — A resident on Eagle Drive in Randall reported a scam.

