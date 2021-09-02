Aug. 25 — A resident reported damage done to property on Highway 25 in Pierz.

Aug. 25 — A business on 320th Street in Cushing reported a gas drive-off.

Aug. 29 — A resident on Haven Road reported a vehicle driving in the Belle Prairie Park and damaging the grass on the disc golf course.

Aug. 29 — A business on Main Street in Flensburg reported a patron shattered a window to the establishment.

Aug. 31 — A resident on 400th Avenue in Hillman reported a theft.

Aug. 31 — A resident on Highway 27 in Pierz reported a theft.

