Aug. 25 — A resident reported damage done to property on Highway 25 in Pierz.
Aug. 25 — A business on 320th Street in Cushing reported a gas drive-off.
Aug. 29 — A resident on Haven Road reported a vehicle driving in the Belle Prairie Park and damaging the grass on the disc golf course.
Aug. 29 — A business on Main Street in Flensburg reported a patron shattered a window to the establishment.
Aug. 31 — A resident on 400th Avenue in Hillman reported a theft.
Aug. 31 — A resident on Highway 27 in Pierz reported a theft.
