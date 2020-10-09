Sept. 29 — A business on Highway 27 in Pierz reported receiving a counterfeit $20 bill.

Sept. 29 — A resident on 165th Street in Little Falls reported a theft.

Sept. 29 — A resident on Third Street Northwest in Pierz reported a scam.

Sept. 29 — A business on Highway 27 in Hillman reported a gas drive-off.

Sept. 29 — A resident on West Sixth Street in Randall reported the theft of a motorcycle.

Oct. 1 — A resident on Lakewood Drive in Randall reported the theft of a game camera.

Oct. 1 — A resident on Rose Haven Boulevard in Little Falls reported the theft of a boat lift, valued at $6,000.

Oct. 2 — A business on Degraff Avenue in Swanville reported a theft.

Oct. 3 — A resident on Aztec Road in Motley reported the burglary of a Club Car brand golf cart.

Oct. 3 — A resident on Highway 10 in Little Falls reported a burglary.

Oct. 3 — A resident on 93rd Street in Pierz reported the theft of four handguns, two with serial numbers, as well as a change bucket with about $700 to $800 in change and a DeWalt reciprocal saw, two black hills gold rings.

Oct. 6 — A resident on Baltic Road in Swanville reported someone drove their corn field causing significant crop damage.

Oct. 6 — Another resident on Baltic Road in Swanville reported someone drove through their corn field causing $1,500 to $2,000 in damage.

Oct. 6 — A resident on Basil Road in Swanville reported someone had driven through their corn field causing about $1,500 to $2,000 or more in damage.

Oct. 6 — A resident on 225th Avenue in Pierz reported they had received a scam call from someone claiming the resident had won through Publisher’s Clearing House and the caller needed the resident to send $100 in gift cards to receive the prize.

Oct. 7 — A resident on 50th Street in Burtrum reported their Social Security Number had been stolen. The resident discovered the theft when they received a letter in the mail that their unemployment was denied, but they had never applied for unemployment.

Load comments