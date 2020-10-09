Sept. 29 — A business on Highway 27 in Pierz reported receiving a counterfeit $20 bill.
Sept. 29 — A resident on 165th Street in Little Falls reported a theft.
Sept. 29 — A resident on Third Street Northwest in Pierz reported a scam.
Sept. 29 — A business on Highway 27 in Hillman reported a gas drive-off.
Sept. 29 — A resident on West Sixth Street in Randall reported the theft of a motorcycle.
Oct. 1 — A resident on Lakewood Drive in Randall reported the theft of a game camera.
Oct. 1 — A resident on Rose Haven Boulevard in Little Falls reported the theft of a boat lift, valued at $6,000.
Oct. 2 — A business on Degraff Avenue in Swanville reported a theft.
Oct. 3 — A resident on Aztec Road in Motley reported the burglary of a Club Car brand golf cart.
Oct. 3 — A resident on Highway 10 in Little Falls reported a burglary.
Oct. 3 — A resident on 93rd Street in Pierz reported the theft of four handguns, two with serial numbers, as well as a change bucket with about $700 to $800 in change and a DeWalt reciprocal saw, two black hills gold rings.
Oct. 6 — A resident on Baltic Road in Swanville reported someone drove their corn field causing significant crop damage.
Oct. 6 — Another resident on Baltic Road in Swanville reported someone drove through their corn field causing $1,500 to $2,000 in damage.
Oct. 6 — A resident on Basil Road in Swanville reported someone had driven through their corn field causing about $1,500 to $2,000 or more in damage.
Oct. 6 — A resident on 225th Avenue in Pierz reported they had received a scam call from someone claiming the resident had won through Publisher’s Clearing House and the caller needed the resident to send $100 in gift cards to receive the prize.
Oct. 7 — A resident on 50th Street in Burtrum reported their Social Security Number had been stolen. The resident discovered the theft when they received a letter in the mail that their unemployment was denied, but they had never applied for unemployment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.