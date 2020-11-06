Oct. 30 — A business on Highway 25 in Pierz reported a gas drive off.
Oct. 30 — A resident on 165th street in Little Falls reported damage done to their property.
Oct. 30 — A resident on Aztec road in Motley reported someone stole their camper.
Oct. 30 — A resident on Aspen street in Royalton reported that their car was keyed.
Oct. 31 — A resident on 133rd street in Hillman reported a burglary.
Oct. 31 — A resident on 450th Street in Holdingford reported their shop had been broken into.
Nov. 1 — A business on Meadowlark Road in Pierz reported someone had kicked out a glass door.
Nov. 1 — A business on Highway 238 in Bowlus reported someone punched out their window.
Nov. 1 — A resident on Great River Road in Bowlus reported their mailbox had been run over by a vehicle.
Nov. 1 — A resident on Eastwood Lane south in Motley reported someone had broken the rear window of their car.
Nov. 2 — A resident on Cantleberry Road in Motley reported a scam in which they received several letters requesting money for a tax lien, but they don’t own any property.
Nov. 2 — A business on Meadowlark road in Pierz reported the theft of a cell phone.
Nov. 3 — A resident on Harness road in Little Falls reported the theft of a vehicle.
Nov. 4 — A resident on Sycamore road in Hillman reported their mailbox appeared to have been damaged by a baseball bat, and then had a dead raccoon put on it.
Nov. 4 — A resident on Acorn road in Burtrum reported a potential burglary after finding their door off the hinges.
