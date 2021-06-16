The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in attempting to locate 30 year-old Kaylee Bohnen from Little Falls and her two children, 7 year-old Nikita Bohnen and 3 year-old Samual Kombo, also from Little Falls. They are believed to be traveling in Mn Lic# 5873AB, a 2016 SUV Volkswagen, white in color. The last time contact was made was Monday June 14th, in the evening hours.
Anyone with any information in regard to their location, is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Department at (320) 632-9233 and ask to speak with an investigator.
