Weather permitting, maintenance employees will be installing centerline culverts on CSAH 34 in the southeast part of the county. This will be a road closure with a detour in place.
Crews will be cleaning up trees on CSAH 52, CSAH 3 and County Road 257.
A Public Works Contractor will continue spray patching various roads around the county through the end of this month.
Please use caution around work crews and be aware that loose material may be present in driving lanes during some of the maintenance activities.
Public Works employees continue to practice social distancing guidelines in their travels and on the various job sites as we continue to preserve and maintain Morrison County infrastructure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.