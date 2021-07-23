A Relay for Life event will not be held in Morrison County this year.
However, Relay events will be held in Brainerd and in Sartell, for those who wish to take part.
The Brainerd event will take place Aug. 28, from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m., at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds, 2000 13th St. SE, Brainerd. In Sartell, the event will take place Saturday, Sept. 18, from 3 p.m. – 11 p.m. at the Sartell Community Center, 850 19th St. South, Sartell.
Those who would like to join a Relay for Life community can visit www.can cer.org/involved/fundraise/relay-for-life.html.
Donations can also be sent to: American Cancer Society, Eagan Office, 950 Blue Gentian Road, #100, Eagan, MN 55121.
Anyone interested in helping organize a Relay for Life event in Morrison County in 2022, can contact Linda Paycer at (320) 260-9091.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.