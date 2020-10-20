Public works would like to remind everyone that with snow in the forecast this week to please stay back when you see plows out on the roads.
As weather permits, maintenance employees will be working on the following activities this week:
- Trimming trees along bridges around the county
- Continue to mow roadside ditches
- Crews will also be patching roads in the northwest part of
