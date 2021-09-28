Morrison County Public Works logo

As weather permits, maintenance employees will be working on the following activities this week:

  • Mowing roadside ditches in various spots around the county.
  • Patching potholes on CSAH 1, County Road 204 and CSAH 3 north of Randall.
  • Installing driveway culverts on CSAH 51 in Harding and County Road 265 east of Freedhe.

Please use caution around work crews and flashing lights.

