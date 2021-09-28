As weather permits, maintenance employees will be working on the following activities this week:
- Mowing roadside ditches in various spots around the county.
- Patching potholes on CSAH 1, County Road 204 and CSAH 3 north of Randall.
- Installing driveway culverts on CSAH 51 in Harding and County Road 265 east of Freedhe.
Please use caution around work crews and flashing lights.
