As weather permits, Morrison County maintenance employees will be working on the following activities this week:

• Crews will be out sweeping streets as weather permits.

• Maintenance crews will continue crack sealing this week on CSAH 35 south of Little Falls and on CSAH 26 west of Morrill. Flaggers will be controlling traffic as one lane will be closed.

• Crews will be blading gravel roads in various parts of the county.

Please use caution around work crews and flashing lights.

