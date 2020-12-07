Morrison County Public Works logo

As weather permits, maintenance employees will be working on the following activities this week:

• Maintenance crews will be doing bridge work on CSAH 21 west of Bowlus. Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic.

• Brush cutting along roadside ditches will continue.

• Crews will be doing ditch work along CSAH 3 in the northwest part of the county.

Please use caution around work crews and flashing lights.

