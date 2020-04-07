Morrison County Public Works logo

As weather permits this week, crews will continue to patch potholes, be out blading gravel roads and will be out sweeping streets and intersections on various roads around the county.

Maintenance workers will continue to crack seal on CSAH 104 in Randall and on County Road 276 by Harding. Crews will work in one lane and control traffic with flaggers. Please use caution around workers.

Morrison County Public Works would like to remind farmers that planting crops within road right of way is illegal. State law prohibits plowing, tilling and/or planting in the right of way. We want to prevent any situation where crops block motorists’ vision, create erosion concerns or other safety issues.

As we continue to preserve and maintain Morrison County infrastructure, Public Works employees are practicing social distancing in their travels and on the various job sites.

