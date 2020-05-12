Morrison County Public Works logo

Morrison County Public Works maintenance crews will continue crack sealing on CSAH 46. Motorists are asked to use caution around work crews and flashing lights. Public Works crews will continue blading and shaping gravel roads around the county this week.

Morrison County reminds farmers that planting crops within road right of way is illegal. State law prohibits plowing, tilling and/or planting in the right of way. We want to prevent any situation where crops block motorists’ vision, create erosion concerns or other safety issues.

Public Works employees are practicing social distancing in their travels and on the various job sites.

