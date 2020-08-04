Morrison County Public Works logo

Morrison County Public Works maintenance employees will be installing turn lanes at the intersection of CSAH 34 and County Road 237 east of Buckman. Flaggers will be present at the work site.

Crews will also be installing centerline culvert on County Road 241 southeast of Pierz.

Public works will be out mowing roadside ditches around the county. Please use extra caution around mowers.

A Public Works Contractor will be finishing up spray patching various roads around the county this week.

Drivers are asked to slow down around all work crews and be aware that loose material may be present in driving lanes during some of the maintenance activities.

Public Works employees continue to practice social distancing guidelines in their travels and on the various job sites as they continue to preserve and maintain Morrison County infrastructure.

