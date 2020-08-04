Morrison County Public Works maintenance employees will be installing turn lanes at the intersection of CSAH 34 and County Road 237 east of Buckman. Flaggers will be present at the work site.
Crews will also be installing centerline culvert on County Road 241 southeast of Pierz.
Public works will be out mowing roadside ditches around the county. Please use extra caution around mowers.
A Public Works Contractor will be finishing up spray patching various roads around the county this week.
Drivers are asked to slow down around all work crews and be aware that loose material may be present in driving lanes during some of the maintenance activities.
Public Works employees continue to practice social distancing guidelines in their travels and on the various job sites as they continue to preserve and maintain Morrison County infrastructure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.