Morrison County Public Health has received a grant to start a food delivery program to eligible Morrison County residents. With the help of community partners which include Tri-CAP, Horizon Health, Morrison County Food Shelf and Pierz Food Shelf, healthy food will be delivered to the doorsteps of these eligible residents.

To be eligible for a food delivery: 1. Meet food shelf income guidelines. 2. Meet at least one of the following: Age 60 years or older; homebound due to a disability; quarantined due to COVID-19; or transportation dependent.

One delivery per month, per household. Please sign up each month. This will be a contactless delivery – boxes of food will be set on your doorstep, front porch, etc. Delivery date will be told to you at the time of sign-up.

To sign-up for a delivery:

Little Falls and surrounding area residents: call Morrison County Food Shelf (320) 632-8304 on Thursdays 3:00pm-4:00pm. No voicemails please.

Pierz and surrounding area residents: call Pierz Food Shelf (320) 468-7134 on Thursdays 3:00pm-4:00pm. No voicemails please.

This food delivery program is grant funded – ongoing availability based on funds.

