Polling places will be open for Morrison County residents who do not reside in a vote-by-mail only township or city.
Residents who voted by mail include those residing in the cities of Bowlus, Buckman, Elmdale, Flensburg, Genola, Harding, Hillman, Lastrup, Sobieski, Swanville and Upsala. Also voting by mail are residents in the townships of Bellevue, Buckman, Buh, Culdrum, Cushing, Darling, Green Prairie, Hillman, Leigh, Motley, Mount Morris, Parker, Pierz, Platte, Pulaski, Richardson, Ripley and Rosing.
Polling places open General Election Day, Nov. 3:
Agram Township, 7 a.m. – 8 pm, at the Agram Town Hall.
Belle Prairie Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., at the Belle Prairie Town Hall.
Bellevue Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Bellevue Town Hall.
Elmdale Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Elmdale Town Hall.
Granite Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Granite Town Hall.
Lakin Township, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Lakin Town Hall.
Little Falls Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Little Falls Town Hall.
Little Falls City, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. for all polling places, including Ward 1 – Initiative Foundation; Ward 2 – Little Falls City Hall; Ward 3 – Bethel Lutheran Church.
Morrill Township,7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Morrill Town Hall in Ramey.
Motley City, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Motley City Hall.
Pierz City, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Pierz City Hall.
Pike Creek Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Pike Creek Town Hall.
Randall City, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Randall Community Building.
Royalton City, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Royalton City Center.
Scandia Valley Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Scandia Valley Town Hall.
Swan River Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Swan River Town Hall.
Swanville Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Swanville Fire Hall.
Two Rivers Township, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Bowlus Fire Hall.
People who live in mail-in ballot areas, but who want to vote in person, may do so until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Morrison County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, located in the Morrison County Government Center in Little Falls The Auditor-Treasurer's office will also be open for voting Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Anyone who received an official mail-in ballot and plans to vote in person, should bring that ballot in with them to vote with.
Mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 3, will be accepted for seven days after the General Election.
Those with questions can contact the Morrison County Auditor-Treasurer’s office at (320) 632-0132.
Results of the election will be posted on the Morrison County Record’s website at www.mcrecord.com as they become available.
