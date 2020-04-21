Maintenance crews will continue crack sealing this week on CSAH 52 south of Little Falls, and CSAH 46 west of Pierz. Crews will work in one lane, and control traffic with flaggers.
Crews will also be out sweeping streets and intersections on various roads around the county. Maintenance workers will continue patching potholes and washing bridges as weather permits. Please use caution around work crews.
Morrison County would like to remind farmers that planting crops within road right of way is illegal. State law prohibits plowing, tilling and/or planting in the right of way. We want to prevent any situation where crops could block motorists’ vision, create erosion concerns or other safety issues.
As we continue to preserve and maintain Morrison County infrastructure, Public Works employees are practicing social distancing in their travels and on the various job sites.
