Morrison County Public Works logo

As weather permits, Morrison County Public Works maintenance employees will be working on the following activities this week:

• Continue mowing roadside ditches in various spots around the county.

• Paving culvert patch on County Road 220 east of Swanville.

• Patching CSAH 1 north of Randall and County Road 265 east of Freedom.

Please use caution around work crews and flashing lights.

Load comments