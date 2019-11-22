The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:
Gross Misdemeanors:
• Luke Christopher Habein, 47, Little Falls (offense: 7/23/19) — third degree DWI, fined $585 and sentenced to two days in jail and supervised probation for four years. Dismissed was one gross misdemeanor third degree DWI charge.
• Steven Mark Supper, 45, Bloomington (offense: 4/8/19) — driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety, fined $385 and sentence to three days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
• Corey Jerome Peterson, 29, Alexandria (offense: 11/14/18) — driving after cancellation, fined $385 and sentenced to 17 days in jail and probation to the court for two years.
Misdemeanor
• Cody Michael Bialucha, 29, Zimmerman (offense: 10/13/19) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to one day in jail and supervised probation for two years.
• Deziree Storm Coffelt, 22, Little Falls (offenses: 8/20/19 and 9/22/19 and 9/25/19) — traffic collision, driving after revocation and traffic collision - failure to notify owner of damaged property, fined $135 and sentenced to two days in jail and one year of supervised probation.
• Brandon Edward Salzbrun, 38, Sartell (offense: 3/4/18) — driving after cancellation, fined $50.
• McKenzie Sue Anderson, 23, Pillager (offense: 10/15/19) — fourth degree DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to three days in jail and supervised probation for two years. Dismissed against Anderson was a gross misdemeanor charge of third degree DWI.
• Curtis Wayne Avant, 41, no address listed (offense: 10/20/19) — theft, fined $191.57.
• Brian Alexander Bou- ressa, 28, Randall (offense: 10/2/19) — DWI, fined $560 and sentenced to five days in jail and supervised probation for two years.
