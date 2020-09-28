Morrison County COVID-19 Positive Tracker

"268 Positive Cases for Morrison County"

MDH COVID-19 Tracker

As of 11 a.m. September 28, 2020 there are 268 COVID-19 positive test patients for Morrison County. Data current as of 4 p.m. the previous day.

  • Total deaths Morrison County: 2
  • Total Minnesota Positive Cases (cumulative):  97,638
  • New reported cases: 936
  • Newly-reported deaths: 7
  • Total Minnesota Deaths: 2,008
  • Deaths for those living in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 1,447
  • Total cases requiring hospitalization: 7,546
  • Total cases hospitalized in ICU: 2,111
  • Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 87,330
  • Total approximate number of complete tests: 2,003,115
  • (total approximate number of people tested - 1,397,865)

Cases by county:

CountyCasesDeaths
Aitkin831
Anoka6,238137
Becker2812
Beltrami4505
Benton5603
Big Stone830
Blue Earth1,7266
Brown1962
Carlton2761
Carver1,4377
Cass1844
Chippewa2231
Chisago5131
Clay1,41741
Clearwater280
Cook60
Cottonwood2280
Crow Wing55518
Dakota7,635126
Dodge2570
Douglas3372
Faribault1470
Fillmore1330
Freeborn5464
Goodhue3829
Grant634
Hennepin27,372932
Houston1280
Hubbard1171
Isanti3151
Itasca34715
Jackson1491
Kanabec1278
Kandiyohi1,0552
Kittson120
Koochiching1233
Lac qui Parle651
Lake600
Lake of the Woods231
Le Sueur4744
Lincoln1160
Lyon7224
Mahnomen491
Marshall531
Martin43010
McLeod5012
Meeker2132
Mille Lacs1693
Morrison2682
Mower1,3425
Murray1722
Nicollet54517
Nobles1,97716
Norman540
Olmsted2,51928
Otter Tail4624
Pennington1201
Pine3430
Pipestone23210
Polk3224
Pope990
Ramsey11,088322
Red Lake451
Redwood1773
Renville1578
Rice1,3438
Rock1760
Roseau1250
Scott2,62533
Sherburne1,16914
Sibley1993
St. Louis1,65941
Stearns4,07724
Steele5552
Stevens1041
Swift1441
Todd5042
Traverse340
Wabasha2020
Wadena720
Waseca6898
Washington3,88355
Watonwan5304
Wilkin703
Winona91318
Wright1,6957
Yellow Medicine1902
Unknown/missing1540

Source: Minnesota Department of Health

