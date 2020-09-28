"268 Positive Cases for Morrison County"
As of 11 a.m. September 28, 2020 there are 268 COVID-19 positive test patients for Morrison County. Data current as of 4 p.m. the previous day.
- Total deaths Morrison County: 2
- Total Minnesota Positive Cases (cumulative): 97,638
- New reported cases: 936
- Newly-reported deaths: 7
- Total Minnesota Deaths: 2,008
- Deaths for those living in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 1,447
- Total cases requiring hospitalization: 7,546
- Total cases hospitalized in ICU: 2,111
- Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 87,330
- Total approximate number of complete tests: 2,003,115
- (total approximate number of people tested - 1,397,865)
Cases by county:
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Aitkin
|83
|1
|Anoka
|6,238
|137
|Becker
|281
|2
|Beltrami
|450
|5
|Benton
|560
|3
|Big Stone
|83
|0
|Blue Earth
|1,726
|6
|Brown
|196
|2
|Carlton
|276
|1
|Carver
|1,437
|7
|Cass
|184
|4
|Chippewa
|223
|1
|Chisago
|513
|1
|Clay
|1,417
|41
|Clearwater
|28
|0
|Cook
|6
|0
|Cottonwood
|228
|0
|Crow Wing
|555
|18
|Dakota
|7,635
|126
|Dodge
|257
|0
|Douglas
|337
|2
|Faribault
|147
|0
|Fillmore
|133
|0
|Freeborn
|546
|4
|Goodhue
|382
|9
|Grant
|63
|4
|Hennepin
|27,372
|932
|Houston
|128
|0
|Hubbard
|117
|1
|Isanti
|315
|1
|Itasca
|347
|15
|Jackson
|149
|1
|Kanabec
|127
|8
|Kandiyohi
|1,055
|2
|Kittson
|12
|0
|Koochiching
|123
|3
|Lac qui Parle
|65
|1
|Lake
|60
|0
|Lake of the Woods
|23
|1
|Le Sueur
|474
|4
|Lincoln
|116
|0
|Lyon
|722
|4
|Mahnomen
|49
|1
|Marshall
|53
|1
|Martin
|430
|10
|McLeod
|501
|2
|Meeker
|213
|2
|Mille Lacs
|169
|3
|Morrison
|268
|2
|Mower
|1,342
|5
|Murray
|172
|2
|Nicollet
|545
|17
|Nobles
|1,977
|16
|Norman
|54
|0
|Olmsted
|2,519
|28
|Otter Tail
|462
|4
|Pennington
|120
|1
|Pine
|343
|0
|Pipestone
|232
|10
|Polk
|322
|4
|Pope
|99
|0
|Ramsey
|11,088
|322
|Red Lake
|45
|1
|Redwood
|177
|3
|Renville
|157
|8
|Rice
|1,343
|8
|Rock
|176
|0
|Roseau
|125
|0
|Scott
|2,625
|33
|Sherburne
|1,169
|14
|Sibley
|199
|3
|St. Louis
|1,659
|41
|Stearns
|4,077
|24
|Steele
|555
|2
|Stevens
|104
|1
|Swift
|144
|1
|Todd
|504
|2
|Traverse
|34
|0
|Wabasha
|202
|0
|Wadena
|72
|0
|Waseca
|689
|8
|Washington
|3,883
|55
|Watonwan
|530
|4
|Wilkin
|70
|3
|Winona
|913
|18
|Wright
|1,695
|7
|Yellow Medicine
|190
|2
|Unknown/missing
|154
|0
Source: Minnesota Department of Health
