Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Nov. 6 – 19.
• Katrina Dawn Barrett, Little Falls.
• Brooke Ann Beaty, Buffalo.
• Ledon Burgess Jr., St. Cloud.
• Tamara Sue Cole, Little Falls.
• Brandian Edwin Emerson, Waite Park.
• Steven Philip Erickson, Minneapolis.
• Adam Gregory Joseph Gardner, Perham.
• Rick Lee Garwood, Prior Lake.
• Traci Ann Gerads, Brainerd.
• Ronald Kenneth Girtz Jr., Royalton.
• Paula Sue Gonzales-Lindstrom, Little Falls.
• Makayla Shea Huizenga, Sauk Rapids.
• Karli Ray Hutmacher, Ottertail.
• Charles Scott Janson, Little Falls.
• Tiona Renee Johnson, Little Canada.
• Jeshua Robert Kasper, Pierz.
• Patrick Henry Krebs, Little Falls.
• Jordan Michael Linn, Foley.
• Brenda Imelda Lizama, Laredo, Texas.
• Kayla Marie Neadeau, Red Lake.
• Joshua Gunnar Olson, Bloomington.
• Robert Leonord Pace, Staples.
• Gerald D. Patnaude, Little Falls.
• Lance David Pillard, Brooten.
• Patrick Daniel Priebe, Rochester.
• Brandon Edward Salzbrun, Sartell.
• Daniele Marie Sandberg, Burtrum.
• Justin James Schultz, Buffalo.
• Dylan Wesley Stately, Little Falls.
• Michael John Sweeter Jr., St. Cloud.
• Roland Charles Thomas, Long Prairie.
• Michael Alen Thunborg, Long Prairie.
• Sean Kenneth Vanderbegt, St. Cloud.
• Ryan Allen Vollmer, Crosby.
• Brandon Michael Webeck, Little Falls.
• Jodi Marie Winkelman, Holdingford.
• Jeremyah Jackson Wittern, Cambridge.
• Steven George Ziegler, Cushing.
