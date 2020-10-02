Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Sept. 21 – 30.

• Aaron Matthew Adams, Little Falls.

• Jason David Bartle, Motley.

• Jacqueline Nicole Black, Verndale.

• Theresa Mae Bunker, Mahnomen.

• Josea Allen Cain, Brainerd.

• Diana Lynn Conser, Little Falls.

• Aaron Jonathon Gaffke, Little Falls.

• Matthew Thomas Gage, Coon Rapids.

• Christopher Antonio Garnett, Little Falls.

• Michelle Marie Harris, St. Cloud.

• Kyle Allen Ingalls, Deerwood.

• Lee Adam Morcomb, Brainerd.

• Adam Albert Pence, Brainerd.

• Kyle Loren Potter, Renton, Wash.

• Michael Allen Rogers, Motley.

• Charles Allen Sloan, St. Cloud.

• Logan Daniel Stevens, Paynesville.

• Ryan Allen Vollmer, Crosby.

