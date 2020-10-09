Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Sept. 28 – Oct. 6.
• Aaron Matthew Adams, Little Falls.
• Willow Mae Adkins-Bollig, Little Falls.
• Donna Marie Alger, Little Falls.
• Jason David Bartle, Motley.
• Jacqueline Nicole Black, Verndale.
• Theresa Mae Bunker, Mahnomen.
• Josea Allen Cain, Brainerd.
• Ryan Kenneth Christiansen, Little Falls.
• Amy Lynn Cook, Columbia Heights.
• Alexis Ann Davis, Little Falls.
• Matthew Thomas Gage, Coon Rapids.
• Christopher Antonio Garnett, Little Falls.
• Austin Alouis Greenwaldt, Little Falls.
• Steven Gerald Haakonson, Ottertail.
• Alan Gregory Hansch, Anoka.
• Michelle Marie Harris, St. Cloud.
• Risa Christine Hollis, Battle Lake.
• Arron Matthew Holloway, Bowlus.
• Kyle Allen Ingalls, Deerwood.
• Danielle Jessie Kriesel, Fort Ripley.
• Lee Adam Morcomb, Brainerd.
• Sara Ann Nelsen, homeless.
• Brittany Lee Nelson, Brainerd.
• Lee Allan Oppegard, Mahnomen.
• Kyle Loren Potter, Renton, Wash.
• Emily Irene Sam, Onamia.
• Charles Allen Sloan, St. Cloud.
• Carter Michael Steen, Rice.
• Ryan Allen Vollmer, Crosby.
• Tracy Steven Wagner, Onamia.
• Michael Jose Zuniga, Burnsville.
