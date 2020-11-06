Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Oct. 21 – Nov. 4.
• Shawn Michael Angevine Jr., Little Falls.
• Chad Lawrance Bachmeier, Litchfield.
• Michael Bryan Bartkowicz, Little Falls.
• Reed Allen Clark, Royalton.
• Cindy Marie Cobenais, Red Lake.
• Troy Anthony Dye, homeless.
• David James Fisher, Loretto.
• Darrin Vern Gorka, Long Prairie.
• Terrell Julian Jones, Warroad.
• Danielle Jessie Kriesel, Fort Ripley.
• Cory Lee McDonald, Brooklyn Park.
• Samuel Cabildo Nicolas, Little Falls.
• Austin Michael Odegard, Pine City.
• Emily Irene Sam, Onamia.
• John Gregory Santema, Pierz.
• Charles Duane Shingobe, Onamia.
• Dylan Wesley Stately, Bemidji.
• Ian Michael Strempke, Randall.
