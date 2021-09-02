Sheriff Larsen Badge

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Aug. 18 – Sept. 1.

  • Daniel Joseph Bodinski, Blaine.
  • Antonio Lee Brown Jr., St. Cloud.
  • Skylar Michelle Clancy, Belfield, N.D.
  • Cole Edward Franzen, Pillager.
  • Craig Edward Hines, Little Falls.
  • Jennifer Lynn Johnson, Little Falls.
  • Becky Lee Knese, Pierz.
  • Alaina Nicole Langner, Little Falls.
  • Kayla Marie Neadeau, Redby.
  • Beau William Nelson-Rivetts, Little Falls.
  • Sharae Tia Nevitt, Bemidji.
  • Antonio Randell Oatis, Little Falls.
  • Jeremy Douglas Schuman, Little Falls.
  • Hevin Leigh Shingobe, Onamia.
  • Carter Michael Steen, Sartell.
  • Nathan Leo Zirbes, Clearwater.
