Morrison County is one again partnering with Morrison County Food Shelf and Second Harvest Heartland to offer free delivery of fresh produce to those Morrison County residents. The goal is to deliver healthy food to rural community members, those homebound due to COVID-19, the elderly, families with children and all other residents who do not have the ability or access to utilize community resources.
Those who received a box of fresh produce on May 1 or have utilized a food shelf in the past 30 days, are requested not to register for this food drop. Morrison County cannot guarantee every household that registers will be able to receive a box.
To register for a delivery, residents can call Morrison County Public Health at (320) 632-6664 between the hours of 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, Thursday, May 7, Friday, May 8, or until capacity has been reached.
Residents are asked not to leave voice messages after hours. Quantities are limited, so register early. Boxes will be delivered to your doorstep sometime between 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 14. No contact between resident and delivery driver will take place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.