The Ag Learning Center at the Morrison County Fairgrounds is a prime location for families to find fun activities during the upcoming Morrison County Fair. In her second year (since there was no fair last year), Brenda Rudolph is the center’s director.
Rudolph had joined the Fair Board not too long before she contacted the Ag Learning Center’s director, Diane Colombe, in 2019. The Rudolph family had a big – make that “humongous” – pig named Hans, and Rudolph wondered about involving him in the fair somehow.
“He was 678 pounds at the time (two years ago) and taller than (daughter) Vivian. He just wanders around the yard,” Rudolph said.
Diane had only just found herself unable to participate in the fair that year. After being asked about Hans, she surprised Rudolph by asking if she would be interested in taking on the director job.
“Things that Diane had set up made it an easy transition. She did an amazing job. It was a good fit for our family,” Rudolph said. “My kids, Everett and Vivian, and my husband, Nathan, help a lot. My kids have always loved the learning center.”
Back in 2014, Rudolph had begun a blog. She used her “Raising a Farmer” blog as a springboard to do outreach events throughout the community.
“My husband and I dairy farmed at the time. The blog was set up to be a bridge between urban and rural communities,” she said.
Some of the projects she worked on included petting zoos at local schools and the Morrison County Milk Project. Everett also took animals to school for show and tell.
Over the course of six weeks in late 2018 and early 2019, the Morrison County Milk Project brought milk to more than 700 students throughout Morrison County in Swanville, Upsala, Pierz, Little Falls and Royalton.
“Along with bringing milk, we raised a total of $1,549 in these communities by selling $1-a-chance dairy baskets. Teams decided where they wanted the funds to go: to a student needing a surgery, a family that lost their home in a fire, FFA, basketball booster clubs and a student who spent time in the hospital. These small acts of kindness were the fuel for the project,” Rudolph said. “Small things matter.”
Her desire to continue bridging urban/rural divides was in part responsible for her joining the Fair Board, which indirectly led to her leading the learning center.
“A lot of the purpose of the Ag Learning Center is to offer hands-on activities for kids to get engaged,” said Rudolph.
The whole Rudolph family was caught up in the activity of the learning center and the fair, and that included Hans, of course. He ended up being a very popular feature. For a former 4-H market hog exhibit, he’s living a pretty good life. Rather than ending up in a freezer, he somehow transitioned into being the family’s mascot.
“He just became a pet. He walked Ev to the school bus. He even has a cult following now,” Rudolph said. “At the 2019 fair, Hans was part of the scavenger hunt and kids got a T-shirt for finishing. It said ‘I love Hans.’”
The upcoming 2021 fair will be the first activity at the Ag Learning Center since before the lockdown in 2020. Fair dates are July 29, 30 and 31.
Families can make sure to put the learning center on their ‘can’t miss’ list. The activities there will include picking apples, petting baby pigs and various farm animals, and the new sandbox. There is hay bale decorating.
“The focus this year is on pollinators. We are partnering with the 4-H Pollinator Ambassador program and they planted the pollinator flower bed outside the learning center,” Rudolph said.
What she finds most satisfying about her work with the learning center is watching all the kids come through during the fair.
“I like the interaction with community members and when kids get excited about agriculture. Like when they get to hold a baby chicken for the first time,” Rudolph said. “It’s all part of building relationships between urban and rural.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.