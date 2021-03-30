The Morrison County American Dairy Association crowned its Morrison County Dairy Princesses and Ambassadors at a ceremony held at the Falls Ballroom in Little Falls, March 28. Dairy royalty includes (from left): Princesses Teresa Karst, Shelby Krebs, Kloe Kapsner and Tori Wagner and Ambassadors Valerie Gall, Jazmine Dickmann and Alexis Woitalla. The princesses and ambassadors will spend the year visiting parades, schools, nursing homes, doling out ice cream and promoting the dairy industry.
