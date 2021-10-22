Swanville Public School announced the September Senior High Student of the Month is senior Mackenzie “Mac” Morris. She is the daughter of Kim and John Lindemann and Justin Morris.
Morris is a well-rounded athlete, participating in basketball, volleyball and softball since seventh grade. She has also been very active in Student Council, serving for multiple years, and is currently the student body president.
Morris is involved in her church’s Vacation Bible School and also helps where she can with the Swanville Athletic Boosters. Her achievements include being on the A Honor Roll since ninth grade. She has also been selected for all conference volleyball, all conference honorable mention in basketball, is on the CLC President’s list and represented Swanville as an ExCEL recipient.
“Mackenzie Morris has been a teacher’s assistant in my classroom for the last two years. Mackenzie makes a favorable impression on the students and staff members and easily gains acceptance by others. She is always willing to go the extra mile to benefit the students. Mackenzie has earned the student’s respect by setting goals, limits and by being a positive role model,” said elementary teacher Diane Schleicher.
Physical education teacher and coach Chad Brever said, “Mackenzie is a hard worker on and off the volleyball court. She is a leader that can make connections with others easily. Mackenzie motivates others through those connections and with her actions. It is a pleasure to be able to coach Mackenzie in multiple sports. Through her dedication and effort Mackenzie will be successful in whatever she chooses to do.”
Morris’s favorite thing about school is making memories with friends and classmates. She advises other students that “Hard work pays off and to always believe in yourself.”
Morris enjoys sports, spending time with friends and family and being outside. She plans to get her associate of arts degree before graduating from high school and then attending college to become a teacher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.