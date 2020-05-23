More businesses are opening, starting June 1. Some people are happy about who is able to open and some are not. Considering hair salons are able to open, I am very grateful!
The new unemployment numbers are out for the month of April and, as expected, they are not good. In April of 2019 the national unemployment rate was 3.3% and in April of 2020 it’s 14.7%. For Minnesota in 2019, it was 3.1% and this April it’s 8.1%.
For Morrison County in April of 2019, the unemployment rate was 5.2% and this April it was 9.0%. This is the highest it has been since January of 2013. I am hoping that when the numbers come out for May that it might improve slightly, but we may not see an improvement until the June numbers come out.
With that said, here is a listing of what businesses can reopen and when from the latest Executive Order:
Effective on June 1, 2020:
Restaurants and bars can reopen for outdoor service only as long as they:
• Have adopted and implemented a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan;
• Ensure a minimum of 6 feet of distance between tables;
• Limit on-premises capacity to no more than 50 persons
• Limit table service to four persons, or six if part of one family unit;
• Require reservations in advance;
• Require workers to wear masks and strongly encourage masks be worn by customers;
Personal care services (such as hair salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors) can reopen to provide services indoor as long as they:
• Have adopted and implemented a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan;
• Limit number of clients inside the business at any time to ensure 6 feet of distance between persons except when providing services;
• Reduce occupant capacity to no more than 25%;
• See clients by appointment only; do not allow walk-ins; and
• Require workers and clients to wear masks at all times; do not provide services that cannot be performed without masks.
Effective since
May 18, 2020:
• All retail stores, malls and other businesses that sell, rent, maintain and repair goods can reopen for in-person sales as long as they:
— Have adopted and implemented a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, including social distancing guidelines for workers and customers; and
— Allow no more than 50% of the establishment’s occupant capacity inside at any time.
• All businesses that have been allowed to reopen under previous Executive Orders, including critical sector businesses and non-Critical Sector industrial and office-based businesses, can continue operations.
• Industrial or manufacturing businesses can also reopen co-located retail facilities as long as they also follow the restrictions outlined in Executive Order 20-56.
• Critical sector businesses that were never closed can continue to operate under the guidance in Executive Order 20-48.
All workers who are able to work from home should continue to do so.
Carol Anderson is the executive director of Community Development of Morrison County.
