Soldiers and Airmen from the Minnesota National Guard conduct training to assist long-term care facilities with staffing shortages due to COVID-19, November 13, 2020, at Camp Ripley. More than 200 Soldiers and Airmen from the Minnesota National Guard have been activated to support the state’s COVID-19 response efforts, this number was expected to increase to over 400 by the end of the week. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Tony Housey)