The Hands of Joy Mission Group from Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls, put together sun dresses made out of pillow cases to be sent to children in third world countries. Deb Cermak said the group, which included five sewers and a number of pinners and cutters, put together 18 dresses in two hours. Holding some of the dresses are (from left): LaVonne Rausch, Nancy Peterson, Judy Drewlew, Marlyn Poppen, Diane Gohl, Deb Cermak, Nancy Christensen, Marilyn Husby, Barb Jelinski and Marci Keyes. Not pictured: Phyllis Shirley.

