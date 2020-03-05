Little Falls, MN (56345)

Today

A few snow showers scattered about the area this morning, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.