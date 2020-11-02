The Official State of Minnesota Veterans Day Program will be held virtually this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A 30-minute recorded program will be available starting at 8 a.m. on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, on the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs website at Minne sotaVeteran.org/Veterans Day2020.
The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) invites all Minnesotans to celebrate and honor all Veterans who have served our state and country.
