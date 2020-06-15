(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Senate voted today to end Governor Walz’s peacetime emergency powers relative to the COVID pandemic. If the House agrees, it would end the state’s longest peacetime emergency in history. Walz first put the state under emergency powers on March 13, 2020.

“It’s time to end the executive orders and let business and life open back up,” said Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka. “I supported the Governor back in March getting prepared just in case something happens. But the ‘just in case’ didn’t happen. We all know the value of social distancing and I have faith the people of Minnesota will continue acting safe, even without the government telling us to.”

The vote to end peacetime emergency was 38-29, with three Democrats joining all 35 Republicans supporting the resolution.

