To the Editor:
Instead of further reopening Minnesota on July 25, Gov. Tim Walz imposed a statewide mask mandate precisely when Minnesota’s COVID-19 death count had reached its lowest number, five deaths daily. The May peak was 22.5 daily deaths.
Meanwhile, one of Minnesota’s most deliberately isolated and sequestered groups has accounted for 75% of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths — nursing home and assisted living residents.
Unhappily, COVID-19 strikes hardest the oldest, sickest individuals — those with multiple health conditions and underperforming immune systems.
The evermore invasive Walz/Minnesota Department of Health partnership pushes increasingly frenzied testing to maximize the count of new COVID-19 cases — median age 35 — despite a 1/2% death rate for Minnesotans 40 and under. Additionally, 10 “semi-permanent” Minnesota COVID-19 testing sites are planned (one already open) — no identification required.
Consider, also, the shocking 17-day “door-knocking” initiative to do random, door-to-door COVID-19 tests in 180 Minnesota communities during September 2020 — halted early due to hostilities toward personnel.
Nationwide, the COVID-19 death count for children, 5-17, barely registers, with children 10 and under (fifth grade and under) the least vulnerable to COVID-19. Therefore, is Minnesota’s chaotic, unsustainable, cruel “in-person/hybrid/distance-learning” model justifiable? — Donna Christian, St. Cloud
