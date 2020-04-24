Scattered across several buildings, military history is literally nearly overflowing within the gates of Camp Ripley.
The Minnesota Military Museum and Library is filled with educational and historical artifacts and exhibits from military history from donations across the country.
However, according to Museum Director Randal Dietrich, the Museum has outgrown its home.
That is why Dietrich and the Museum’s board have come up with a plan to build a new museum just outside the gates of Camp Ripley.
“It is a plan that we developed to accomplish a couple different things: At this point the collection has outgrown the capacity we have to display it, and a second reason is that we love to have school groups come through, but we haven’t been able to let students explore on their own, so we’d love to have a more facilitative opportunity for people,” Dietrich said.
Another challenge that is prompting the move is the fact that the airfield located across from most of the museum’s building causes distractions throughout the day.
“The layout of Camp Ripley has changed, especially with the airfield across the street, and with the big C-130 aircraft landing right across the street. It is great if you’re there and can talk about aviation and airplanes, but at the same time we’ve been informed that if we can find another location, we should take advantage of it, because it is not the best place to be in the flight path of airplanes of course,” Dietrich said.
Therefore, after acquiring 32 acres of land across from the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, the Museum Board is looking to get funding for a new facility.
Dietrich said that the land is great landing spot for the Museum.
“People will be able to easily access the Museum without having to pass through the security gate, and for those who make Highway 371 a major commuter road in the summer, we would love for them to pull off the road and learn more about military history,” Dietrich said. “Exposure and access will really work in our favor.”
Those two things are the first step according to Dietrich. Step two is funding.
Dietrich said that the Museum is seeking about $16 million in total, close to $14 million for the construction, a million each for indoor and outdoor elements to furnish the new building and about $25,000 to move everything over.
The funding for the Museum would come from the 2020 Minnesota Bonding Bill passed by the Minnesota Legislature. Dietrich said that both Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls and Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, are on board, and were pitching the plan to congress earlier this spring.
It is currently on pause, due to the focus of the Legislature shifting to COVID-19 and its effects.
However, Dietrich remains optimistic the funding will come through.
I think that we make a compelling case that this is the time to do it,” Dietrich said. “One, it serves the Little Falls area, but it also serves the 3,800 veterans in Minnesota, so certainly we benefit all those veterans across the entire state.”
“I think that we have the land helps a great deal, and we want to do everything that we can to get broad support at the state capital,” he added.
Aside from being a museum full of artifacts and historically significant military installments, Dietrich hopes that the facility can also incorporate events like military reunions and more.
“I think another use would that we could be host to a lot of veteran reunions, and to have a facility like this would allow them to have gatherings,” Dietrich said. “It could really be a magnet for us and the Little Falls/Brainerd area.”
