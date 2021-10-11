The Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and Community Development of Morrison County extends congratulations and appreciation to the local manufacturers who call Morrison County home during Minnesota Manufacturer’s Month (MMM) celebrated in October.
Formerly Minnesota Manufacturers Week, the designation has been expanded to a full month. MMM is designed to showcase Minnesota’s diverse manufacturing industry and to increase legislative and public awareness of the importance in providing high-wage, high-skill jobs for local communities.
“The manufacturing industry is a dynamic part of Minnesota’s economy, and the promotion of this sector’s strength, success and high quality of life is an integral part of Minnesota’s economic development strategy,” said Debra K. Boelz, president/CEO of the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
The public is invited to tour Barrett Petfood Innovations, 15657 18th St. NE, Little Falls Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 2 p.m. Those who wish to tour are asked to wear closed-toed shoes when attending.
Morrison County is home to many manufacturers employing hundreds of people. The payroll of these employees is spent up and down the main streets of every community in Morrison County. The rule of thumb is that each dollar spent locally is respent seven times by buying goods and services from local merchants who in turn use those dollars to pay wages and property taxes; restock inventory and make improvements to their businesses.
“As we celebrate Manufacturer’s Week, thank a local business owner for locating in Morrison County. It keeps the wheels of commerce turning,” said Carol Anderson, executive director of Community Development of Morrison County.
Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP to the Chamber office by noon Monday, Oct. 11, by calling (320) 632-5155.
