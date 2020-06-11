On June 10, 2020, The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) confirmed the first official death of a Morrison County resident due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The resident is in their 70s. Morrison County currently has 53 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19, but it is known that local transmission of the virus continues to occur. Of the 53 cases, 47 should no longer need isolation and one remains hospitalized.
“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of this individual,” said Brad Vold, Morrison County Public Health and Social Services director. “This death reminds us how important it is to continue working to protect each other during this outbreak.”
While the majority of people who become infected with the virus will have mild symptoms, all residents need to take the necessary precautions to slow the spread of the virus and protect those in our communities who might be at higher risk of severe illness or death. Individuals most vulnerable to COVID-19 illness and death include those over 65, those living in a long-term care facility, and those with underlying health conditions.
Steps that everyone can take to slow the spread of the virus and protect the most vulnerable include:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick, even inside your home.
o If possible, maintain 6 feet between the person who is sick and other household members.
• Stay at least 6 feet from other people outside of your home and do not gather in large groups. Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread the virus.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering when in public settings.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not readily available.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
• Monitor your health and be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19- https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html
Morrison County Public Health in partnership with Morrison County Emergency Management continue to meet regularly in the activated Emergency Operation Center (EOC) in response to COVID-19. The EOC continues to monitor the situation and provide public messaging as necessary.
Morrison County Public Health supports physical and emotional well-being during this time. We encourage people to stay active outside during this time, provided they practice safe social distancing, eat well, take a break from the constant news buzz, and spend time with your immediate family.
MDH has set up a public hotline that daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The hotline number is 651-201-3920. Any person can call this number with questions about COVID-19.
Visit www.cdc.gov and www.health.state.mn.us for more information about COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.