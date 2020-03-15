Sunday morning, Gov. Tim Walz ordered all schools in the state to close beginning Wednesday, March 18, and remain closed through Friday, March 27, due to the coronavirus.

Parents will likely hear from their schools' administration on how to proceed -- such as in Little Falls, Supt. Steve Jones said the schools in the Little Falls School District will close beginning Tuesday - with students to come to school Monday, March 16, to gather their belongings and clean out their lockers, including bring items home they will need to study.

